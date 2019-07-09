Sensex, Nifty End Flat; Titan, UPL Fall, Indian Oil, Bajaj Finance Gain

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Index ended on a flat note as gains in Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp and Larsen & Toubro were offset by losses in Titan Company, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC and HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki. The benchmarks opened lower with Sensex falling as much as 285 points and the NSE Nifty 50 Index hitting intraday low of 11,461. However, buying in healthcare, industrials, energy and realty stocks helped benchmarks recover from intraday lows.

The Sensex ended 0.03 per cent or 10 points higher at 38,730.82 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index slipped 2 points to close at 11,556.

Titan was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock fell 12.25, the most in over three years, to Rs 1,099 after the company said in a regulatory filing that its consumption took a hit in the April-June quarter of the current financial year.

Tata Consultancy Services declined 2.55 per cent to Rs 2,120 ahead of its June quarter earnings due later in the day.

