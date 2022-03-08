Sensex Snaps 4-Day Losing Run, Ends 581 Points Higher; Nifty Reclaims 16,000

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a strong note.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday finished in green, snapping a four-session losing streak led by strong buying interest in information technology and pharma stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 581 points or 1.10 per cent to settle at 53,424 in a volatile trading session, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 150 points or 0.95 per cent higher to close at 16,013. During the day, both the indexes swung between gains and losses before settling in the positive zone.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a strong note as Nifty Midcap 100 index jumped 1.24 per cent and small-cap shares moved 1.51 per cent higher.

13 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- settled in green. Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma outperformed the index by rising as much as 2.69 per cent and 2.38 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Indian Oil Corp was the top Nifty gainer as the stock surged 4.23 per cent to Rs 117. Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, Cipla and TCS were also among the gainers. In contrast, Hindalco, ONGC, Tata Steel and Britannia Industries were among the losers.

The overall market breadth stood positive as 2,233 shares advanced while 1,101 declined on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, Sun Pharma, TCS, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Wipro and UltraTech Cement were among the top gainers.

In contrast, Tata Steel, Nestle India, Titan, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries and SBI settled in the red.