Sensex Turns Flat After Rising Over 200 Points; Metal Stocks Gains Banks Fall

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes turned flat but continue to trade at 6-month highs. The markets came off intraday highs as gains in metal, telecom and information technology shares was offset by losses in banking and financial stocks. In intraday deals, the S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 203 points or 0.53 per cent to 38,748.54 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index reclaimed its psychologically important level of 11,600 as it climbed as much as 0.52 per cent or 60 points to 11,630.20.