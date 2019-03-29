Sensex Turns Flat After Rising Over 200 Points; Metal Stocks Gains Banks Fall

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes turned flat but continue to trade at 6-month highs. The markets came off intraday highs as gains in metal, telecom and information technology shares was offset by losses in banking and financial stocks. In intraday deals, the S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 203 points or 0.53 per cent to 38,748.54 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index reclaimed its psychologically important level of 11,600 as it climbed as much as 0.52 per cent or 60 points to 11,630.20.
Here are 10 things to know:
- As of 9:57 am, the S&P BSE Sensex traded 0.13 per cent or 50 points higher at 38,596 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.16 per cent or 18 points to 11,588.
- Foreign investors continue to buy shares in Indian markets. In yesterday's session foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth Rs 3,594.51 crore, according to provisional figures on the National Stock Exchange.
- Seventeen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Metal Index's 1.6 per cent gain. Telecom, healtthcare, industrials, auto, capital goods and power indexes were also trading higher between 0.6 and 1 per cent each. On the flipside, S&P BSE Realty Index was top loser, down 0.38 per cent.
- Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap Index rose 0.61 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index advanced 0.50 per cent.
- From the Nifty 50 basket of shares, 29 were trading higher while 21 were among the laggards.
- Vedanta, JSW Steel, Bharat Petroleum, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs, NTPC and Indian Oil were among gainers in the Nifty 50 basket of shares.
- On the other hand, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, GAIL, Titan, Bajaj Auto, Coal India and ICICI Bank were among the losers.
- Hindustan Petroleum advanced 4 per cent to Rs 283 after it was replaced with Britannia Industries in the Nifty 50 basket of shares. Britannia Industries was little changed at Rs 3,095.
- Among the individual shares, Vodafone Idea surged as much as 10.57 per cent to Rs 19.35 on heavy volumes. As many as 39.52 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE compared with an average of 37.98 lakh shares traded daily in the past two weeks.
- The overall market breadth was positive as 950 shares were advancing while 564 were advancing on the BSE.
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.