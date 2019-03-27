Sensex Plunges Over 450 Points From Day's High; RIL, HDFC Drag

Domestic equity benchmarks - S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 witnessed sharp decline in afternoon trade on the back of selling pressure in healthcare, energy, oil & gas, utilities and power shares. The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 475 points or 1.23 per cent, from day's highest level, to intraday low of 38,001.34. And, the NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 133 points or 1.15 per cent to hit intraday low of 11,413. Weakness, in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC and HDFC Bank were seen dragging the index.

As of 2:00 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex traded 117 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 38,115 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined 0.26 per cent or 29 points at 11,454.

Gauge of volatility on the NSE - India VIX - saw a sudden spike as the index jumped 5.2 per cent to 17.35.

Thirteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading lower led by the S&P BSE Energy Index's 1 per cent decline. Utilities, Power, Oil & Gas, Realty, Healthcare, and Auto Indexes also dropped between 0.4 and 1 per cent each.

On the flipside, gauge of banking shares on the National Stock Exchange was trading higher but came off record highs seen earlier in the day. Nifty Bank was trading 0.65 per cent higher at 30,078.

Mid- and small-cap shares were outperforming larger peers as the S&P BSE MidCap Index rose 0.63 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index advanced 0.27 per cent

In the Nifty 50 basket of shares, 35 were declining while 15 were advancing.

Hindustan Petroleum was top loser in the Nifty, down 2.78 per cent at Rs 269.35. NTPC, Power Grid, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries also fell between 1.4-2.13 per cent each.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

