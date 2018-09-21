Sensex Surges Over 250 Points, Nifty Reclaims 11,300

Domestic stock markets were closed on Thursday.

Benchmark equity indices opened on a positive note on Friday. At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 270.10 points or 0.73 per cent to trade at 37,391.32. The broader Nifty50 was trading at 11,308.95, up 74.60 points or 0.66 per cent. Asian stocks extended gains on Friday after Wall Street's S&P 500 set a new all-time high, while the dollar slipped as investors viewed Beijing's and Washington's fresh exchange of import tariffs as less harmful than initially feared.

Prominent gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack in the session were ICICI Bank (+2.54%), Axis Bank (+2.25%), Tata Steel (+2.10%), HDFC (+2.01%), Asian Paints (+1.52%) and SBIN (+1.49%). Dr Reddy's (+0.53%), Titan (+0.53%), Induslnd Bank (+0.43%), Eicher Motors (+0.42%) and NTPC (+0.38%) led the pack of Nifty gainers.

On the other hand, main losers on Sensex pack in the morning session were TCS (-0.02%), Hindustan Unilever (-0.07%), Wipro (-0.53%), Bharti Airtel (-0.70%), Infosys (-1.58%) and Yes Bank (-18.70%). Main laggards on Nifty pack were Bharti Airtel (-2.22%), HeroMotoCorp (-0.51%), Wipro (-0.45%), India Bulls Housing Finance (-0.25%) and Yes Bank (-0.19%).

Globally, oil prices were little changed on Friday after falling in the previous session as US President Donald Trump urged OPEC to lower crude prices at its meeting in Algeria this weekend.

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE have recently received the securities market regulator SEBI's approval to offer platforms for commodity derivatives trade from October 1, 2018.

Meanwhile, domestic stock markets were closed on Thursday on account of Muharram. On Wednesday, the indices ended on a lower note. The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 37,121.22, down 169.45 points and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended at 11,234.35, with a loss of 44.55 points. This was the lowest closing levels for markets since late July. (With agencies inputs)