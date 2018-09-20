Stock Markets Shut Today On Account Of Muharram

On Wednesday, domestic equity indices ended on a lower note.

Domestic stock markets are closed on Thursday on account of Muharram, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). However, asian stocks, which are open today, rose in early trade, following a second day of gains on global share markets amid easing investor concern over the impact from the US-China trade war. Globally, oil prices rose for a third day on Thursday amid another draw-down in US inventories and strong US gasoline demand, while signs OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) may not raise output to address shrinking supplies from Iran also supported prices.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, domestic equity indices ended on a lower note. The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 37,121.22, down 169.45 points or 0.45 per cent and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended at 11,234.35, with a loss of 44.55 points or 0.39 per cent. This was the lowest closing levels for markets since late July as wary investors pared their portfolios even as the rupee staged a recovery and global equities shrugged off the US-China trade tensions.

The Indian rupee on Wednesday recovered by 61 paise, notching up its best single-day gain since March 2017 to close at 72.37 against the US dollar.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have recently received the securities market regulator SEBI's approval to offer platforms for commodity derivatives trade from October 1, 2018. According to a PTI report, the exchanges would begin trading in commodity derivatives with non-agriculture commodities, followed by agriculture commodities, statements from both bourses said on Wednesday. (With agencies inputs)