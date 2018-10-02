Stock Markets Shut Today On Account Of Gandhi Jayanti

The equity indices witnessed volatility on Monday.

Domestic stock markets are closed on Tuesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti. The equity indices witnessed volatility on Monday with Sensex and Nifty staging a strong recovery in the final hour of trade. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 299 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 36,526.14 on Monday. The NSE Nifty50 index rose 77.85 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 11,008.30. The indices sentiments were boosted on Monday after government moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for change of management at the crisis-hit IL&FS. The rise in country's manufacturing sector activity in September also supported the movement.

IL&FS will be taken over by the government as debt defaults by the infrastructure group have led to fears of contagion in the markets and a liquidity crisis.

On the other hand, the Indian rupee slipped 43 paise to end at a near two-week low of 72.91 against the US dollar on Monday.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as the lift from an agreement that saved the North American free trade deal faded, with cautious views on the global economy curbing risk sentiment. Australian stocks lost 0.8 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.45 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was flat, handing back earlier gains after briefly rising to a new 27-year high. China's financial markets are closed for the week of October 1-5 for national holidays

In global commodity markets, oil prices were firm on Tuesday, holding near a four-year high reached the previous day as markets adjust to the prospect of tighter supply once the US sanctions against Iran kick in next month.The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Iran is a member, has struggled to replace export falls from Iran, according to a Reuters survey.

