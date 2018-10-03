Nifty Closes Below 10,900 For First Time In Nearly 3 Months: 10 Things To Know

A selloff witnessed across sectors barring metal stocks dragged the markets lower

Stock markets finished Wednesday's session sharply lower, amid prevailing weakness in the rupee on soaring crude oil prices. BSE benchmark index Sensex declined 550 points - or 1.5 per cent - to close at 35,975 - its lowest since July 9. The NSE Nifty settled 150 points lower at 10,858, ending below the 10,900 mark for the first time in nearly three months. A selloff witnessed across sectors barring metal stocks dragged the markets lower while caution prevailed ahead of a key policy statement from the Reserve Bank of India due later this week.