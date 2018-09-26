Sensex Closes 109 Points Lower, Nifty Settles At 11,053

Nineteen out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session in the red.

Domestic stock markets closed Wednesday's session on a lower note, giving up early gains. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 109.79 points, or 0.30 per cent, to end at 36,542.27. The NSE's Nifty50 index dropped 13.65 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 11,053.80. Investors are largely keeping to the sidelines as they are awaiting cues from US Federal Reserve meeting that ends later in the day.

Nineteen out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session in the red. Prominent losers in the 30-share Sensex pack in the closing session were TCS (-1.91%), Maruti (-1.99%), SBIN (-2.31%), ITC (-2.67%), Wipro (-2.91%) and Tata Motors (-3.15%). Main laggards on NSE Nifty were Tata Motors (-3.09%), SBIN (-2.92%). Infratel (-2.77%), ITC (-2.67%) and Wipro (-2.57%).

On the other hand, major gainers in the Sensex pack were Vedanta (+4.70%), Yes Bank (+1.73%), Reliance (+1.72%), Tata Steel (+1.52%), Larsen & Tourbo (+1.05%) and ICICI Bank (+0.87%). Indiabulls Housing Finance (+6.81%), UPL (+6.13%), Vedanta (+4.84%), Titan (+2.53%) and Hindalco (+1.95%) led the pack of Nifty gainers.

Losses in consumer goods stocks such as ITC Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd were offset by gains in finance and healthcare stocks.

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) revealed a series of delays and defaults on debt obligations and inter-corporate deposits in recent days, triggering a sell-off in stocks of non-banking finance companies. Private-sector lender Yes Bank Ltd closed 1.73 per cent higher after the bank sought extension in CEO Rana Kapoor's term.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd closed 6.8 per cent higher, snapping a three-session losing streak which saw the company lose 20 percent of its market value. (With agencies inputs)