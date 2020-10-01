Stock Market Update: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty Above 11,350 Amid Broad-Based Gains

Domestic stock markets started the last day of the week on a strong note tracking gains across global equities, on renewed hopes of economic recovery from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped 453.39 points - or 1.19 per cent - to touch 38,521.32 at the strongest level in early trade, soon after a gap-up opening. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to as high as 11,373.15, up 125.6 points - or 1.12 per cent - from its previous close. Strong buying interest in banking, financial services, automobile and metal stocks led gains across sectors. (Track Sensex, Nifty Here)

At 9:27 am, the Sensex traded 453.99 points - or 1.19 per cent - higher at 38,521.92, while the Nifty was at 11,372.20, up 124.65 points - or 1.11 per cent - from its previous close.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and HDFC, trading between 2.44 per cent and 4.65 per cent higher, were the top gainers in the 50-scrip benchmark index.

On the other hand, ONGC, Grasim and Nestle, down 2.09 per cent, 0.50 per cent and 0.44 oer cent respectively, were the worst hit among seven laggards in the Nifty basket.

HDFC, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the biggest boosts to Sensex, together contributing more than 170 points to the gain in the index.

The country's financial markets will remain shut on Friday, October 2, for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Global shares eked out gains on Thursday on renewed hopes for fresh stimulus measures in the world's largest economy, but mounting uncertainty ahead of the United States' presidential election and technical problems in Japan kept gains in check.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.30 per cent higher.