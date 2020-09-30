Stock Market Update: Sensex Falls Over 50 Points Amid Choppy Trade

Stock Market Updates: Losses in financial shares offset gains in consumer goods and pharma stocks

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a lacklustre note amid a mixed trend in global equities as coronavirus cases continued to rise and the US began its presidential debate. The S&P BSE Sensex index slid 72.17 points - or 0.19 per cent - to 37,901.05, shortly after opening up 95.67 points at 38,068.89. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark slipped to as low as 11,199.70, having begun the day stronger at 11,244.45 compared to its previous close of 11,222.40. Selling pressure in banking and financial services shares offset gains in consumer goods and pharmaceutical stocks.

At 9:30 am, the Sensex traded 76.38 points - or 0.20 per cent - lower at 37,896.84, while the Nifty was down 8.80 points at 11,213.60.

Reliance Industries shares rose 1 per cent to Rs 2,267.55 apiece on the BSE, after the conglomerate said US-based General Atlantic would invest Rs 3,675 crore for a 0.84 per cent stake in its retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures.

Share markets elsewhere in Asia slipped, and the dollar was under pressure, on Wednesday as the US began its presidential debate.

The first face-off between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump is seen by some analysts as Mr Trump's best chance to upend a race where he has consistently lagged in opinion polls.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.65 per cent higher, but Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 0.80 per cent.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures were down 0.45 per cent at the time, indicating a negative start in the US on Wednesday.