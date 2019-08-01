Sensex, Nifty Drop To Lowest Level In 5 Months: 10 Things To Know

Sensex plunged 463 points or 1.23 per cent to close at 37,018.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes nosedived in Thursday's session on the back of weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve rattled markets by signalling that its first rate cut in more than a decade was not the start of a lengthy easing cycle. The Sensex plunged as much as 787 points to trade below 37,000-mark for the first time since March 5 and the NSE Nifty 50 index dropped below the important psychological level of 10,900. Selloff in Thursday's session added to the already soured investor sentiment which took a knock after government imposed higher taxes on super rich including foreign investors which invest in India by way of trusts, analysts said.