Sensex Rises Marginally, Nifty Above 10,750; Tata Motors Jumps Over 3%

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty trade higher on Friday

Indian domestic market indices opened lower on Friday before they quickly pared gains and traded in green. At 9.33 am, Sensex rose 64 points, or 0.18 percent to trade 35,639; while NSE's index Nifty rose 18 points to trade at 10,767. Top gainers among the Sensex pack are Tata Motors (2.77 percent) and Bajaj Auto (1.86 percent), while the major gainers among the Nifty stocks are Tata Motors and HPCL that rose by 2.73 percent and 2.52 percent, respectively.

On Thursday, S&P BSE Sensex shed 70.85 points, or 0.20 per cent, to close at 35,574.55. The NSE's Nifty50 index plunged 20.15 points or 0.19 per cent and settled at 10,749.75, following weak global cues amid persistent trade tensions. In commodities markets, gold prices rose for the second straight day on Thursday.

Faltering Chinese markets dented Asian stocks in a choppy Friday morning, just hours before Washington is set to impose tariffs on Chinese imports that many investors fear might trigger a full-scale trade war in a blow to the global economy. Around 7.45 am, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3 percent lower, pulling back from a modest early rise. The index has lost 8.8 percent since June 7.

Seoul's Kospi index fell 0.2 percent and shares in Taiwan were 0.4 percent lower. Australian shares were up 0.4 percent.

China's major indexes were choppy in early trade, with the blue-chip CSI300 index in and out of negative territory. It was last 0.2 percent lower, while the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.7 percent higher after closing at a three-month low on Thursday (with Reuters inputs)