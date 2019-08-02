Sensex, Nifty Stage Partial Recovery; Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto Top Gainers

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes staged partial recovery in afternoon deals as heavyweights like Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Mahindra & Mahindra witnessed some buying interest. Earlier in the day, Sensex fell over 400 points and the Nifty 50 Index touched an intraday low of 10,848 mirroring losses in other global markets after the US President Donald Trump said he would slap a 10 per cent tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports starting September 1.

As of 1:00 pm, the Sensex traded 0.43 per cent or 158 points lower at 36,859 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined 0.5 per cent or 55 points to 10,925.

Sixteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading lower led by the S&P BSE Metal Index's 2.3 per cent fall. Power, realty, oil & gas, banking and industrials sector gauges also fell between 0.8 and 1.4 per cent each.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Telecom Index was top gainer, up 1.8 per cent. S&P BSE Auto Index also rose 0.7 per cent.

Coal India was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock declined 2.8 per cent to Rs 197. Tata Steel, Wipro, ONGC, Vedanta, HCL Technologies, Indian Oil, Hindalco, ICICI Bank and GAIL India were alo among the losers.

On ther flipside, Bharti Airtel was top gainer, the stock rose 3.8 per cent despite the company reporting loss of Rs 2,866 crore in June quarter.

Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and Adani Ports were also among the gainers.

