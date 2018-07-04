Sensex Opens Marginally Higher, Nifty Above 10,700; Power Grid, Sun Pharma Top Gainers

Sensex, Nifty opened slightly higher on Wednesday

A day after posting considerable gains, Indian markets on Wednesday opened on a flat note. The S&P BSE Sensex edged up by 7 points to open at 35,385.52. The NSE's Nifty 50 rose marginally higher by 15 points to open at 10,715. Power Grid and HDFC rose 1.3 percent and 0.93 percent respectively.

This was followed by Reliance Industries (RIL) and Sun Pharma, which edged up by 0.87 percent and 0.76 percent, respectively. The maximum losses were posted by Vedanta and ONGC, which fell by 1.86 percent and 1.24 percent, respectively. Among sectoral indices, metal index fell by over 1 percent and realty index declined by 0.7 percent on the BSE.

On Tuesday, Sensex closed 114 points, or 0.32 percent, higher at 35,379. NSE's Nifty50 closed 43 points, or 0.4 percent, higher at 10,700. Rupee also made a strong comeback on Tuesday against the US dollar, a day after it touched a near five-year low of 68.80. Recovering by a steep 23 paise, the rupee ended at 68.57, on fresh dollar selling by exporters and corporates, reported Press Trust of India.

In the international market, Asian stocks were on shaky ground on Wednesday while the Chinese yuan stood near 11-month lows as the spectre of a Sino-U.S. trade war haunted investors ahead of an end-of-week deadline for U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports, reported Reuters.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent in early trade, a day after it hit a nine-month low. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.5 percent.

Wall Street dropped on Tuesday, giving up early gains in a truncated session ahead of the Independence Day holiday on Wednesday, while technology shares came under pressure just a day after their solid start for the quarter on Monday. The S&P 500 lost 0.49 percent while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.86 percent.