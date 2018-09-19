Sensex Climbs Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 11,300

Share markets on Wednesday: Sensex closed 294 points lower on Tuesday.

Domestic stock indices opened on a positive note on Wednesday. At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 107.34 points or 0.29 per cent to trade at 37,398.01. The broader Nifty50 was trading at 11,323.95, up 45.05 points or 0.40 per cent. Asian stocks rose and US Treasury yields hovered near four-month highs on Wednesday, as investors looked past the latest escalation in the US-China trade conflict, seen by some market participants as less severe than expected.

Prominent gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack in the session were Coal India (+1.77%), Sun Pharma (+1.71%), Yes Bank (+1.52%), Tata Steel (+1.36%), Asian Paints (+1.22%) and Tata Motors (+1.15%). Coal India (+1.74%), Sun Pharma (+1.48%), Eicher Motors (+1.35%), Yes Bank (+1.19%) and Dr Reddy's (+1.15%) led the pack of Nifty gainers.

On the other hand, main losers in the 30-share Sensex pack in the morning session were HDFC Bank (-0.31%), HDFC (-0.70%) and Wipro (-0.92%). The top laggards in the 50-share Nifty pack were Titan (-3.48%), Wipro (-0.30%), ZEEL (-0.25%) and Power Grid (-0.08%).

Globally, oil prices on Wednesday pulled back from gains racked up the previous day, pushed down amid a surprise climb in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Meanwhile, Sensex closed 294 points lower on Tuesday. The NSE benchmark index Nifty fell 98 points to end at 11,278. That marked lowest closing levels for both the indices since August 2. (With agencies inputs)

