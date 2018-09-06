Sensex Climbs Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 11,500

Ultracemco, Tata Motors, Hindustan Petroleum, YES Bank and Tata Steel led the pack of Nifty gainers.

Benchmark equity indices opened on a mildly positive note on value-buying in select bluechip stocks, recovery in rupee and fall in global crude oil prices, but pared some gains on Asian trend.

At 10:06 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 38,140.44, up 122.13 points or 0.32 per cent while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,508.30, up 31.35 points or 0.27 per cent. Sectoral indices, including realty, metal, healthcare, consumer durables, PSU, FMCG and capital goods were trading in the positive zone by rising up to 1.39 per cent.

The rupee recovered from its record low by rising 9 paise to 71.66 against the US dollar in early trade today. The domestic unit had closed at record low of 71.75 after scaling intra-day record low of 71.97 on Wednesday.

Major gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack in the session were Tata Motors (+1.36%), Power Grid (+1.28%), Coal India (+1.24%), Hindustan Unilever (+1.07%), Tata Steel (+1.07%) and Induslnd Bank (+0.78%). Ultracemco (+1.57%), Tata Motors (+1.22%), Hindustan Petroleum (+1.09%), YES Bank (+1.06%) and Tata Steel (+0.82%) led the pack of Nifty gainers.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday said it would review an order tightening rules on foreign funds ownership by entities of Indian origin, after some fund managers said it could lead to massive dollar outflows.

However, asian shares fell for the sixth straight session on Thursday as oil skidded and safe-haven gold gained, with investor confidence shaken by turmoil in emerging markets and jitters over a potentially severe escalation in the US-China trade war.

In global commodities markets, oil prices fell on Thursday as emerging market woes weighed on sentiment, while a deadline neared for a potential new round of US tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods. Gold was stronger with spot gold up 0.2 per cent at $1,198.5 an ounce

On the other hand, main losers on Sensex pack in the morning session were HDFC Bank (-0.20%), Infosys (-0.23%), Axis Bank (-0.33%), NTPC (-0.42%), TCS (-0.47%) and ONGC (-0.60%). Main laggards on Nifty pack were ZEEL (-4.51%), Infratel (-1.58%), ONGC (-0.72%), HCL Tech (-0.68%) and TCS (-0.24%).

Meanwhile, domestic stock markets closed in the red on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 139.61 points to settle at 38,018.31, closing loser for a sixth session in a row. The Nifty ended 43.35 points lower at 11,476.95. (With agencies inputs)