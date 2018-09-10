Sensex Slips Over 250 Points, Nifty At 11,501

On Friday, S&P BSE Sensex rose 147.01 points to close at 38,389.82.

Benchmark equity indices started the week in the red on Monday on negative global cues, widening current account deficit as rupee continued its fall to hit a fresh record low. At 10:07 am, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 285.38 points or 0.74 per cent to trade at 38,104.44. The broader Nifty50 was trading at 11,501.15, down 87.95 points or 0.76 per cent. The rupee collapsed to a new record low of 72.32 against the dollar by falling 59 paise in early trade, further dampening investor sentiment, reported Press Trust of India (PTI).

Main losers on Sensex pack in the morning session were Sun Pharma (-1.05%), Power Grid (-1.15%), ICICI Bank (-1.18%), Kotak Bank (-1.25%), Tata Motors (-1.30%) and YES Bank (-1.41%). Main laggards on Nifty pack were Tata Motors (-1.46%), Sun Pharma (-1.34%), Infratel (-1.19%), ONGC (-0.995), ICICI Bank (-0.98%).

India's current account deficit (CAD) widened to $15.8 billion in April-June this year as against $15 billion in the same quarter of 2017-18 in value terms, mainly due to a higher trade deficit, according to RBI data released Friday. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 37.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 942.45 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Asian shares faltered for the eighth straight day today while the dollar climbed as US President Donald Trump raised the stakes in the heated trade dispute with China.

In global commodities markets, oil prices rose on Monday as US drilling for new production stalled and as the market eyed tighter conditions once Washington's sanctions against Iran's crude exports kick in from November.

On the other hand, major gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack in the session were Axis Bank (+3.99%), Infosys (+1.37%), Tata Steel (+0.52%), Wipro (+0.49%), TCS (+0.49%), NTPC (+0.32%). Infosys (+1.25%), Axis Bank (+0.77%), Vedanta (+0.74%), Power Grid (+0.52%) and Lupin (+0.48%) led the pack of Nifty gainers.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 147.01 points to close at 38,389.82, while the NSE Nifty settled at 11,589.10, registering a gain of 52.20 points, or 0.45 per cent. That marked a second straight day of gains for the markets. (With agencies inputs)