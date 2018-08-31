Sensex Drops Over 50 Points, Nifty Tests 11,650 Ahead Of GDP Data

YES Bank, HDFC were among main contributors to the losses in Sensex.

Domestic market indices opened at a cautious note on the last day of the week. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 73.60 points or 0.19 per cent to trade at 38,616.50. The broader Nifty50 tripped 14 points or 0.12 per cent to trade at 11,662.80. Asian shares came under renewed pressure on Friday as a report US President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing sent Chinese stocks lower and partially erased gains made in this week's global rally.

Main losers on Sensex pack in the morning session were HDFC, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Vedanta, Reliance and YES Bank. Reliance, YES Bank, HDFC were among main contributors to the losses in Sensex.

Main laggards on Nifty pack were YES Bank, Vednata, Reliance, Hindalco and Bharti Airtel.

Globally, oil prices slipped slightly after hitting their highest levels in more than a month the previous day on growing evidence of disruptions to crude supply from Iran and Venezuela and after a fall in U.S. inventories.

On the other hand, major gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack in the session were ONGC, PONGC, Dr Reddy's, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Sun Pharma led the pack of Nifty gainers.

On Thursday, stock markets ended marginally lower, as caution prevailed ahead of expiry of derivatives contracts. BSE benchmark index Sensex fell 32 points to end at 38,690 while the NSE Nifty settled at 11,676, down 15 points from the previous close. (With agencies inputs)

