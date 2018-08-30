Markets Open Flat: Sensex Trades At 38,690, Nifty Nears 11,700

Reliance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank were among main contributors to the losses in Sensex.

The domestic stock market opened on a flat note on Thursday, tracking global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 32.55 points or 0.08 per cent to trade at 38,690.38. The broader Nifty50 fell 11.30 points or 0.10 per cent to trade at 11,680.60. Asian stocks surrendered earlier gains and dipped on Thursday, with Chinese markets fixed firmly on risks from the Sino-U.S. trade war and taking little comfort from an apparent easing in business tensions in North America and Europe. The leaders of the United States and Canada expressed optimism on Wednesday that NAFTA negotiations would meet a Friday deadline for a deal, days after the U.S. and Mexico reached a bilateral agreement.

Main losers on Sensex pack in the morning session were ICICI Bank (-0.48%), Kotak Bank (-0.59%), Axis Bank (-0.74%), Reliance (-0.81%), YES Bank (-0.89%) and SBIN (-0.95%). Main laggards on Nifty pack were Hindustan Petroleum (-2.33%), IOC (-1.50%), Axis Bank (-1.27%), Tech Mahindra (-1.03%) and Reliance (-0.97%). Reliance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank were among main contributors to the losses in Sensex.

On the other hand, major gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack in the session were Power Grid (+0.96%), NTPC (+0.75%), ITC (+0.74%), Bharti Airtel (+0.73%), Sun Pharma (+0.70%) and Wipro (+0.69%).

UPL (+2%), Power Grid (+1.37%), ITC (+1.26%), Bharti Airtel (+1.13%), Sun Pharma (+0.93%) led the pack of Nifty gainers.

In commodities markets, oil prices inched up on Thursday, extending solid gains from the previous session on a fall in U.S. crude inventories and expected disruptions to supply from Iran and Venezuela.

On Wednesday, domestic markets closed on a negative note. BSE benchmark index Sensex closed at 38,722.93, while the broader NSE Nifty50 settled at 11,691.90. (With agencies inputs)