Sensex Sinks Over 500 Points, Nifty Below 10,800

Share markets on Thursday: Twenty eight two out of 30 Sensex stocks started the session in the red.

Stock markets started Thursday's session on a negative note. At 9:46 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 537.65 points, or 1.49 per cent, lower at 35,437.98 while the Nifty 50 was down 155.75 points or 1.43% at 10,702.50. The dollar notched an 11-month top on the yen on Thursday as stunningly strong U.S. economic data drove Treasury yields to their highest since mid-2011, while Asian stocks were pressured as borrowing costs rose at home.

Twenty eight two out of 30 Sensex stocks started the session in the red. Prominent losers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Maruti (-1.70%), ICICI Bank (-1.83%), Reliance (-1.84%), Asian Paints (-1.97%), Mahindra & Mahindra (-2.05%) and Yes Bank (-2.91%). Reliance (-4.91%), Eicher Motors (-4.89%), Tech Mahindra (-3.05%), TCS (-2.95%) and Asian Paints (-2.77%) were the main laggards on Nifty pack.

Caution prevailed among investors ahead of a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) statement due later this week. The Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday started a three-day bi-monthly policy review meeting. Analysts widely expect the central bank to hike the repo rate - the key interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks - by 0.25 per cent.

The central bank has said it would pump Rs. 36,000 crore into money markets in October.

The NCLT or National Company Law Tribunal has allowed a government-nominated team to take charge of crisis-hit IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services)

Globally, oil prices have reached four-year peaks as the market focused on upcoming U.S. sanctions on Iran while shrugging off the year's largest weekly build in US crude stockpiles. Brent eased 18 cents to $86.11 a barrel on Thursday, while US crude fell 16 cents to $76.25.

(With inputs from agencies)



