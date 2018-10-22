Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 10,340

Sensex, Nifty today: Twenty three out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the green.

The domestic stock markets opened Monday's session on a positive note. At 9:19 am, the (Bombay Stock Exchange) BSE benchmark index Sensex traded at 34,535.45, up 219.82 points or 0.64 per cent. The wider Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was at 10,359.20, up 55.65 points or 0.54 per cent. Except IT, all of the sectoral indices were trading in the green in the morning trade. Asian share markets pared early losses on Monday as Chinese stocks swung higher for a second session and helped offset geopolitical concerns over Saudi Arabia, Italy and Brexit.

Twenty three out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the green. Prominent gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Vedanta, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Adani Ports and SBIN. IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were the main gainers on Nifty pack.

Second-quarter earnings result season, combined with the direction of foreign fund flows and the liquidity situation of the NBFC (non-banking financial companies) sector are expected to determine the trajectory of the stock market indices throughout this week. In addition, the price of global crude oil and the rupee-US dollar matrix will also be other major market themes during the period.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came out with new measures to increase the liquidity flow to NBFCs and HFCs.

Meanwhile, stock markets registered deep losses on Friday, with the Sensex shedding 463 points to close at 34,315. NSE benchmark index Nifty fell 149 points to settle at 10,303, 1.4 per cent lower.

(With inputs from agencies)



