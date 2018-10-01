Markets Edge Lower: Sensex Down Over 50 Points, Nifty Below 10,900

Share markets on Monday: Nineteen out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red in morning session.

Domestic stock markets opened on a negative note on Friday. At 9:53 am, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 69.73 points, or 0.19 per cent, to trade at 36,157.41. The broader NSE's Nifty50 was trading 26.25 points, or 0.24 per cent, down at 10,904.20. Globally, the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso rose and Japanese shares hit 27-year highs on Monday after the United States and Canada reached a framework deal to update the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Nineteen out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red in morning session. Main losers in the 30-share Sensex pack in the morning session were Adani Ports (-1.32%), Maruti (+1.58%), Tata Steel (+1.80%), Induslnd Bank (+2.45%), Yes Bank (+4.01%) and Kotak Bank (-9.46%). The top laggards in the 50-share Nifty pack were Kotak Bank (-7.65%), Yes Bank (-5.66%), IndiaBulls Housing Finance (-2.28%), Induslnd Bank (-1.91%) and ZEEL (-1.31%).

Prominent gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were ITC (+1.67%), Infosys (+1.34%), ICICI Bank (+1.16%), HDFC Bank (+1.03%), Asian Paints (+0.94%) and HDFC (+0.89%). Main gainers on NSE Nifty were ONGC (+0.82%), NTPC (+0.66%), Axis Bank (+0.51%), Bajaj Finance (+0.49%) and Bharti Airtel (+0.43%).

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s monetary policy review along with release of key macro data points and concerns regarding the stability of the NBFC segment will influence the trends on key equity indices during this week.

Globally, oil prices gained, with international benchmark Brent hitting a four-year high, as U.S. sanctions on Tehran squeezed Iranian crude exports, tightening supply even as other key exporters increased production.

Meanwhile, domestic stock markets closed lower on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 97.03 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 36,227.14. The NSE Nifty50 index dropped 47.10 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 10,930.45. That marked the lowest closing levels recorded for both the indices since July 9.

