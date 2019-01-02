Sensex Drops Over 200 Points, Nifty Below 10,850

Heavyweights HDFC, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.

Domestic stock markets started the second day of 2019 on a negative note tracking negative global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped as much as 218.79 points to touch 36,035.78, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange declined by 70.8 points to 10,839.30. The losses on Dalal Street were led by auto, metal and financial stocks. At 9:25 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 36,159.49, down 95.08 points or 0.26 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty was at 10,875.30, down 34.80 points or 0.32 per cent.

Top losers on the 50-scrip index were Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel, trading between 2.21 and 5.02 per cent lower. Eicher Motors plunged over 5 per cent on the NSE after the company on Tuesday reported a 13 per cent decline in total sales to 58,278 units in December 2018, according to a filing on the BSE.

Heavyweights HDFC, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.

Asian shares turned tail on the first trading day of the new year as more disappointing economic data from China darkened the mood and erased early gains in US stock futures MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1.1 per cent as a private survey showed China manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in 19 months.

Globally, oil prices fell on Wednesday on the back of surging U.S. crude production and concerns about an economic slowdown in 2019, as China's factory activity showed signs of contraction.

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 186.24 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 36,254.57, while the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange finished at 10,910.10, up 47.55 points or 0.44 per cent from the previous close.

