Sensex Slumps Over 1,000 Points From Day's High; Banks Under Pressure

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes erased intraday gains in afternoon trading owing to weakness in heavyweights like HDFC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp. The Sensex slumped as much as 1,064 points from day's highest level and Nifty fell below the 9,000 mark. Earlier in the day, the Sensex surged as much as 878 points and the Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 9,261. The surge in morning deals came on the back of positive global cues. However, profit booking at higher levels led to correction in the benchmarks, analysts said.

As of 2:11 pm, the Sensex was down 0.45 per cent or 139 points at 30,551 and the NSE Nifty 50 index was at 9,003, up 9 points or 0.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, some industries in rural areas will be allowed to reopen after April 20 to reduce hardships for millions because of a prolonged lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, the government said today, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. The Prime Minister had also said restrictions would be relaxed after a week in the least infected parts of India.

On Dalal Street, banking and auto shares were witnessing selling pressure; the Nifty Financial Services, Bank, Private Bank and Auto sector gauges turned negative. On the other hand, Nifty FMCG index was top gainer, up 4 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were outperforming their larger peers as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nfty Smallcap 100 indexes were up 2 per cent each.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares; the stock fell 3.6 per cent to Rs 1,205. Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, Zee Entertainment, HDFC, Bharti Infratel and Grasim Industries were also among the other losers.

On the flip side, UPL was top gainer, the stock surged 10 per cent to Rs 358. Britannia Industries, Shree Cements, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Nestle India were among the other gainers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,293 shares were advancing while 475 were declining on the NSE.