Sensex Surges Over 500 Points Ahead Of Budget, Nifty Above 17,500; ICICI Bank, Infosys Among Top Gainers

The overall market breadth was strong as 1,874 shares were advancing while 698 were declining on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday traded higher in opening deals led by gains in banking and information technology stocks with the Union Budget 2022-23 presentation in focus. As of 9:20 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 530 points or 0.91 per cent to 58,544 in opening deals, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 189 points or 1.09 per cent higher to 17,529.

Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.91 per cent and small-cap shares were trading 1.09 per cent higher.

On the stock-specific front, ICICI Bank was the top Nifty gainer as the stock surged 2.64 per cent to Rs 809.60. Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Britannia were also among the gainers.

In contrast, BPCL, Tata Motors, IOC, ONGC and Dr Reddy's were among the losers.

On the 30-share BSE platform, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Infosys and Axis Bank attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 2.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports, Indian Hotels, Indoco Remedies and Tech Mahindra are among the companies which will announce their December quarter results later in the day.

Sensex had rallied 814 points or 1.42 per cent to settle at 58,014 on Monday; while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 238 points or 1.39 per cent higher to close at 17,340.