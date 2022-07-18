Sensex Surges Over 400 Points On Positive Global Cues, Nifty Trades Above 16,150

Sensex and Nifty started on a higher note today.

Indian equity benchmarks on Monday traded higher in opening deals, taking cues from their Asian peers.

Trends on the Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX Nifty) indicated a positive start for the domestic indices.

Asian shares traded higher following a much-needed bounce on Wall Street. However, investors remained cautious over aggressive interest rate hike decisions by the central banks.

Back home, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 427 points or 0.79 per cent to 54,188 in the early session, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 102 points or 0.64 per cent higher to trade at 16,151.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a strong note as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.79 per cent and small-cap climbed 1.01 per cent.

All the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 1.75 per cent and 1.43 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Hindalco was the top Nifty gainer as the stock soared 2.71 per cent to Rs 360.05. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and L&T were also among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,123 shares were advancing while 355 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, Infosys, TechM, Sun Pharma, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Titan and TCS were among the top gainers.

Also, shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's biggest insurer and largest domestic financial investor, edged 0.17 per cent higher to trade at Rs 709.75.

In contrast, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank) and M&M were trading in the red.

Sensex had climbed 345 points or 0.65 per cent to close at 53,761 on Friday, while Nifty had moved 111 points or 0.69 per cent higher to settle at 16,049.