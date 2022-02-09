Sensex Surges Over 400 Points, Nifty Trades Above 17,350; Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, HCL Tech Top Gainers

On BSE, the overall market breadth was positive as 1,755 shares were advancing while 620 were declining.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday started trading in green led by buying in all sectors amid positive global cues. As of 9:19 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 406 points or 0.70 per cent to 58,215, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 113 points or 0.66 per cent higher to 17,380.

Asian shares advanced with tech stocks particularly catching a lift following a strong session on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1 per cent to its highest in two weeks, helped by a 3 per cent gain in Hong Kong-listed tech stocks. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.9 per cent.

Back home, mid- and small-cap shares were in the positive zone as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.76 per cent and small-cap shares were trading 0.89 per cent higher.

On the stock-specific front, Tech Mahindra was the top Nifty gainer as the stock surged 2.25 per cent to Rs 1,466.50. Hindalco, HCL Tech, Cipla and Indian Oil Corp were also among the gainers.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel and NTPC were among the gainers.

On BSE, the overall market breadth was positive as 1,755 shares were advancing while 620 were declining.

On the 30-share BSE platform, TechM, HCL Tech, Wipro, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and Titan attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 2.13 per cent.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, said, "On the technical front, 17,045 and 17,350 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 37,300 and 38,500 are immediate support and resistance respectively."

Sensex had gained 187 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 57,809 on Tuesday, while Nifty had moved 53 points or 0.31 per cent higher to close at 17,267.