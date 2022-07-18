Sensex Surges 760 Points Led By Gains In IT Stocks, Nifty Settles Above 16,250

Sensex and Nifty settled on a higher note today.

Indian equity indices on Monday extended their gains for the second straight session, led by gains in technology, bank and metal stocks. Asian stocks traded higher following a bounce on Wall Street at the end of last week. U.S. stock futures continued the momentum and were up today as a rise in America's retail sales in June aided investors' sentiment.

Back home, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 760 points or 1.41 per cent to close at 54,521 today, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 229 points or 1.43 per cent higher to settle at 16,279.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a strong note as Nifty Midcap 100 gained 1.40 per cent and small-cap climbed 1.59 per cent.

13 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- settled in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal outperformed the NSE platform by rising as much as 3.13 per cent, 2.77 per cent and 2.49 per cent, respectively.

However, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma fell as much as 0.09 per cent and 0.15 per cent, each.

On the stock-specific front, Hindalco was the top Nifty gainer as the stock soared 4.75 per cent to Rs 367.20. IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were also among the gainers.

The overall market breadth stood positive as 2,354 shares advanced while 1,093 declined on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, TechM, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were among the top gainers with their shares up as much as 4.34 per cent.

In contrast, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Bank, M&M, Nestle India, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC and NTPC finished in the red.

Further, shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's biggest insurer and largest domestic financial investor, fell 1.72 per cent to end at Rs 696.35.