Sensex Slips 77 Points, Nifty Barely Holds 17,100; Banking, Auto Stocks Drag

Market breadth stood positive as 1,989 shares were advancing while 1,368 were declining on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Friday extended fall to the second straight session dragged by banking and automobile stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 77 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 57,200, while the broader NSE Nifty settled 8 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 17,102. Both the indexes started on a higher note but gave up all of their respective gains in the late deals amid high volatility.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished in the positive zone as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.50 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index moved 0.95 per cent higher.

On the stock-specific front, Maruti Suzuki India was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 3.21 per cent to Rs 8,537.15. Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank and Hero MotoCorp were also among the laggards. In contrast, NTPC, UPL Ltd, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Maruti, TechM, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI attracted the most losses with their shares sliding as much as 2.99 per cent.

NTPC, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, ITC and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.