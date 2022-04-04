Sensex Rises Over 700 Points To Cross 60,000 Mark, Nifty Trades Above 17,900

Sensex and Nifty started on a higher note today.

The Indian equity benchmarks traded higher in opening deals on Monday amid mixed cues from the global markets. Global stocks were mixed amid talk of yet more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Trends on the Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX Nifty) also indicated a positive start for the domestic indices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 729 points or 1.23 per cent to 60,005 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 232 points or 1.31 per cent up to 17,902.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 moved 1.49 up and small-cap shares rose 1.24 per cent.

13 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were outperforming the index by rising as much as 1.76 per cent and 2.50 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank) were the top Nifty gainers as the stocks surged 6.80 per cent and 6.56 per cent, respectively, after the merger announcement. Titan, HDFC Life and Divi's Lab were also among the gainers.

The overall market breadth stood strong as 1,520 shares were advancing while 323 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, HDFC twins, Titan, Tech Mahindra, SBI, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and Nestle India were among the top gainers.

In contrast, M&M, Infosys, Maruti and PowerGrid, Tata Steel, M&M, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance were trading in the red.

Sensex had zoomed 708 points or 1.21 per cent to close at 59,277, while Nifty had moved 206 points or 1.18 per cent higher to settle at 17,670.