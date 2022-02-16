Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Trades Above 17,400; Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Oil Corp Top Gainers

On BSE, the overall market breadth was positive as 1,908 shares were advancing while 472 were declining.

New Delhi: The Indian equity indices on Wednesday started trading in green led by buying gains across all sectors. As of 9:18 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 320 points or 0.55 per cent to 58,462; while the broader NSE Nifty surged 84 points or 0.48 per cent to 17,436.

Asian shares rallied as fears of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base from exercises. The tension over the Ukraine situation has been front-and-centre of investors' minds.

Back home, mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 index moved 0.75 per cent higher and small-cap shares gained 1.46 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) was the top Nifty gainer as the stock soared 1.88 per cent to Rs 870.65. Indian Oil Corp, BPCL, Bajaj Auto and PowerGrid were also among the gainers.

In contrast, Shree Cement, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cements and Wipro were among the laggards.

On the 30-share BSE platform, M&M, PowerGrid, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, BTPC and Bajaj Finserv attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 1.90 per cent.

Sensex had rebounded 1,736 points or 3.08 per cent to close at 58,142 on Tuesday. This was the biggest single-day jump for benchmark index since February 1, 2021. Nifty had settled 510 points or 3.03 per cent higher at 17,352. Both the domestic indices had crashed 3 per cent on Monday, marking their worst day since mid-April 2021.