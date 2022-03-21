Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower As Bank, Consumer Goods Stocks Drag

On the stock-specific front, Asian Paints was the top loser as the stock cracked 1.56 per cent.

The Indian equity benchmarks edged lower on Monday as gains in information technology and metal stocks were offset by losses in bank and consumer goods shares. Asian markets traded cautiously on Monday as fighting in Ukraine raged on with no sign of stopping, leaving investors clutching at hopes for an eventual peace deal. Both domestic and global stock markets had rallied last week in anticipation of an eventual peace deal on Ukraine, but it could take actual progress to justify further gains.

Back home, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 72 points or 0.12 per cent to 57,792, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 17 points or 0.10 per cent down to 17,271 in early trade. Both the indices opened higher but soon gave up all gains in a volatile trade.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading a tad higher as Nifty Midcap 100 index edged 0.17 per cent higher and small-cap shares rose 0.30 per cent.

Nine out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Nifty Bank and Nifty FMCG were underperforming the index by falling as much as 0.65 per cent and 0.66 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal surged 1.24 per cent and 1.67 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Asian Paints was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 1.56 per cent to Rs 3,087.55. PowerGrid, Grasim Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Shree Cement were also among the laggards.

The overall market breadth stood positive as 1,865 shares were advancing while 1,005 were declining on BSE.

Sensex had rallied 1,047 points or 1.84 per cent to close at 57,864 on Thursday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 312 points or 1.84 per cent higher to settle at 17,287. Domestic indices were closed on Friday due to "Holi".