Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Trades Above 17,250; Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel Among Top Gainers

On BSE, the market breadth was positive as 1,420 shares were advancing while 1,228 were declining.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday started trading in green led by a recovery in metal and automobile stocks amid positive global cues. As of 9:20 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 209 points or 0.36 per cent to 57,830, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 64 points or 0.37 per cent higher to 17,277. Both the domestic indexes had plunged heavily on Monday.

Asian equities consolidated recent gains as investors' sentiment improved amid strong results by U.S. companies, helping stocks recover from the worst start to the year since 2016, while a resurgent euro paused ahead of U.S inflation data. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4 per cent, Korean stocks went up 0.7 per cent and Taiwan gained 0.6 per cent.

S&P 500 futures were steady and Nasdaq futures edged up 0.06 per cent. U.S. consumer price figures for January are due on Thursday and could show core inflation accelerating to the fastest pace since 1982 at 5.9 per cent.

Back home, mid- and small-cap shares were in the positive zone as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.44 per cent and small-cap shares were trading 0.40 per cent higher.

On the stock-specific front, Maruti Suzuki India was the top Nifty gainer as the stock surged 2.57 per cent to Rs 8,730.30. Tata Steel, Hindalco, Titan and Hero MotoCorp were also among the gainers.

In contrast, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia, PowerGrid, NTPC and Nestle India were among the gainers.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Maruti, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy's and Tata Steel attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 2.35 per cent.

Sensex had slumped 1,024 points or 1.75 per cent to close at 57,621 on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty had dropped 303 points or 1.73 per cent to settle at 17,214.