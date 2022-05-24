Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Trades Above 16,200

Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday traded higher in opening deals led by a recovery in metal stocks. Metal shares plunged sharply in the previous session after the Centre imposed export duties on steel-making raw materials.

Trends on the Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX Nifty) indicated a flat start for the domestic indices today. Asian shares slipped as the overnight gains on Wall Street got soured by a slide in U.S. stock futures.

Back home, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 121 points or 0.22 per cent to 54,410 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 20 points or 0.12 per cent up to trade at 16,235.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a strong note as Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 0.36 per cent and small-cap gained 0.52 per cent.