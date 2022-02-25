Sensex Rebounds Over 1,100 Points Tracking Global Peers, Nifty Trades Above 16,550

Investors' wealth zoomed by more than Rs 6.60 lakh crore to Rs 2,48,84,600.65.

The Indian equity indices rebounded on Friday after a massive crash in the previous session, tracking its global peers. Asian shares regained ground following Wall Street's overnight lead as U.S. President Joe Biden hit back at Russia with harsh sanctions after it attacked Ukraine.

As of 9:21 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex surged 1,135 points or 2.08 per cent to 55,665; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 325 points or 2 per cent higher to 16,573.

Mid-and small-cap shares were trading on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 index moved 3.45 per cent up and small-cap shares rose 4.61 per cent.

All the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in green. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal were outperforming the index by rising as much as 4.85 per cent and 3.85 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Tata Motors was the top Nifty gainer as the stock soared 6.73 per cent to Rs 456.75. IndusInd Bank, UPL, Adani Ports and Tata Steel were also among the gainers.

On BSE, the overall market breadth was strong as 2,189 shares were advancing while 549 were declining.

Investors' wealth zoomed by more than Rs 6.60 lakh crore to Rs 2,48,84,600.65.

All Sensex constituents were trading with gains. Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, M&M and UltraTech Cement were among the top gainers as their shares jumped as much as 4.12 per cent.

Sensex had crashed 2,702 points or 4.72 per cent to close at 54,530 on Thursday; while Nifty had moved 815 points or 4.78 per cent lower to settle at 16,248. Both the indexes had plunged for the seventh straight session, marking their worst run since March 2020.