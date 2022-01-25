Sensex, Nifty Snap 5-Day Losing Run Led By Gains In Banking Stocks: 10 Points

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 index jumped 1 per cent and small-cap shares moved 0.90 per cent higher.

14 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- settled in green. Nifty PSU Bank outperformed the index by rising as much as 4.24 per cent. Nifty IT extended fall by slipping as much as 0.33 per cent today.

On the stock-specific front, Maruti Suzuki India was the top Nifty gainer as the stock surged 7.42 per cent to Rs 8,650.10. Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank and UPL were also among the gainers. In contrast, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, UltraTech Cements and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

The overall market breadth stood positive as 1,980 shares advanced while 1,359 declined on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Maruti, Axis Bank, SBI, Airtel, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid and NTPC attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 6.68 per cent. Wipro, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, TechM and Infosys were among the laggards.

However, investors remained nervous about the situation in Ukraine and amid worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could move to a tighter monetary policy globally.

Ukraine tensions: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border.

Global oil rates also climbed on concerns over possible supply disruptions amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Fed announcement: The Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting today, with investors starting to speculate that there is a possibility that they will announce a surprise rate hike.