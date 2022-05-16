Sensex, Nifty Halt 6-Day Losing Streak In Volatile Trade

Sensex and Nifty settled on a higher note today.

Indian equity benchmarks on Monday managed to finish in the green, pausing a sharp six-day plunge, amid volatile trade. The domestic indices had marked their longest weekly losing streak since 2020 on Friday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 180 points or 0.34 per cent to close at 52,974, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 60 points or 0.38 per cent up to settle at 15,842. Sensex swung in a band of 796 points during today's session.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a strong note as Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 1.25 per cent and small-cap soared 1.12 per cent.

10 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- settled in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services outperformed the index by rising as much as 2.91 per cent, 2.27 per cent and 1.32 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Eicher Motors was the top gainer as the stock surged 7.95 per cent to Rs 2,626. Apollo Hospitals, UPL, NTPC and SBI were also among the gainers.

The overall market breadth stood positive as 2,236 shares advanced while 1,159 declined on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, SBI, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, IndusInd Bank and L&T were among the top gainers.

Ambuja Cements and ACC also advanced after conglomerate Adani Group said that it would buy Holcim AG's controlling stake in the companies.

In contrast, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, ITC, TCS, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech, Nestle India, Infosys and Tech Mahindra finished in the red.