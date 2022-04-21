Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points, Nifty Trades Above 17,250

Sensex and Nifty started on a higher note today.

Indian equity benchmarks on Thursday traded higher in opening deals led by gains in banking and financial stocks. Asian shares were mixed on worries about the Chinese economy.

Trends on the Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX Nifty) indicated a higher start for the domestic indices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 405 points or 0.71 per cent to 57,443 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 115 points or 0.68 per cent up to trade at 17,254.

Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.76 per cent and small-cap climbed 1.14 per cent.