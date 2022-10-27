Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points On Bets Fed Slows The Pace Of Rate Hikes

Stock Market India: Sensex jumps over 350 points on global stocks rally

Indian stocks rose on Thursday, tracking the fifth day of gains for a global stocks index on positive indications that central banks may be getting closer to shifting down the gear on aggressive monetary policy.

The BSE Sensex index jumped 354.43 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 59,898.39, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 114.50 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 17,770.85, returning from a holiday on Wednesday for Diwali celebrations.

Indian equity benchmarks had enjoyed a seven-day rally, including the gains in Monday's one-hour Muhurat trading window to commemorate the start of the Hindu Samvat year 2079, before a fall on Tuesday.

This week, Indian stock markets were closed on Wednesday and were open only for the one-hour Muhurat Trading session on Monday.

Domestic stocks' gains will probably be modest as early Asian trade on Thursday saw an increase in oil price globally following a session-high increase of more than 3 per cent fueled by record-breaking US crude shipments.

India is the third-largest importer and user of oil in the world, and an increase in crude prices directly impacts inflation and weighs on capital inflows.

Asian shares rose, tracking an index of global shares headed for the fifth day of gains, its longest stretch in more than two months.

While Meta Platforms' stock fell 24 per cent in after-hours trading overnight, US futures rose in early Asian hours.

As investors got worried over tech profits on Wednesday, falls for the parent company of Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft caused the S&P 500 to close lower.

But market fears have subsided, and the dollar's advance has been muted, driven by a growing belief among investors that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may scale down their aggressive rate-hike strategies.

"Yields are generally lower globally as the earlier run-up in expectations for central bank tightening are pared a little further," Taylor Nugent, a Markets Economist at National Australia Bank in Sydney, told Reuters.

Despite the challenges for stock market investors, central banks are sending out encouraging signs that perhaps less drastic monetary tightening is approaching.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada increased interest rates by a lesser margin than anticipated, supporting theories that the Federal Reserve is also approaching a downshift.

But not everyone is convinced.

"The only reprieve that will cause them to pause will be signs that inflation is subsiding and we're not quite there," said Nancy Daoud, a Private Wealth Adviser at Ameriprise Financial, in an interview on Bloomberg TV. "They will stick to their guns and raise rates in November and again in December."