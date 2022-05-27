Sensex Jumps 632 Points On Firm Global Cues, Nifty Settles Above 16,350; IT Stocks Climb

Sensex and Nifty settled on a higher note today.

Indian equity benchmarks on Friday finished the week on a higher note, logging gains for the second straight session amid a positive global trend. Asian stocks rose in line with an overnight surge in Wall Street on more upbeat retail earnings outlooks in the United States.

The domestic indices continued their upward trend led by buying interest in information technology, banking and automobile stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 632 points or 1.17 per cent to close at 54,885, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 182 points or 1.13 per cent up to settle at 16,352.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a strong note as Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 1.38 per cent and small-cap moved 1.36 per cent higher.

13 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- settled in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Auto outperformed the platform by rising as much as 2.54 per cent, 1.84 per cent and 1.56 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Apollo Hospitals was the top Nifty gainer as the stock soared 5.11 per cent to Rs 3,850. Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank and Wipro were also among the gainers.

The overall market breadth stood positive as 2,215 shares advanced while 1,108 declined on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC and M&M were among the top gainers.

In contrast, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Nestle India settled in the red.