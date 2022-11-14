Sensex Falls Over 170 Points, Stalling Friday's Blistering Rally

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fall in a volatile session and stall Friday's dramatic rally

Indian equity benchmarks fell on Monday after see-sawing through most of the session between losses and gains as investors booked some profits and repositioned ahead of October domestic inflation data and a barrage of earnings reports later in the day.

The BSE Sensex index fell 170.89 points, or 0.28 per cent, to end at 61,624.15, and the broader NSE Nifty index declined 20.55 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at 18,329.15.

That stalled a blistering rally in domestic benchmarks on Friday, tracking a global stocks surge.

Among the Sensex pack's top laggards were Dr. Reddy's, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, and Reliance Industries.

The top winners included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, and Maruti.

"Markets exhibited sideways movement in a lacklustre trading session and ended lower as traders booked profit in select counters after the last week's robust upsurge. Lack of fresh positive triggers from the global front prompted investors to trim their holdings," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research for Retail at Kotak Securities.

While a softer domestic wholesale price-based inflation reading helped boost risk sentiment, record high coronavirus cases in major Chinese cities weighed on risk assets and limited the safe-haven dollar's decline.

Still, global stocks continued last week's rally more modestly on Monday, helped by China's aid for the country's property sector.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific equities outside of Japan rose after increasing 7.7 per cent the previous week, while the benchmark European STOXX index rose a modest 0.4 per cent.

But S&P 500 futures were down, suggesting that US markets would open lower, driven by a Fed policymaker's warning that a single inflation reading would not stop the central bank from its aggressive tightening path, which weighed on risk assets.

A modest miss on US inflation on Thursday pushed the two-year Treasury yields down 33 basis points, the biggest drop since 2008. The dollar lost about 4 per cent over last week, which was the fourth-largest weekly loss since the era of freely floating exchange rates began more than five decades ago.

"The CPI downside surprise aligns with a broad range of indicators pointing to a downshift in global inflation that should encourage a moderation in the pace of monetary policy tightening at the Fed and elsewhere," Bruce Kasman, Head of Economic Research at JPMorgan, told Reuters.

"This positive message needs to be tempered by the recognition that downshifts in inflation will be too little for central banks to declare mission-accomplished, and more tightening is likely on the way."