Sensex Falls Nearly 300 Points To Stall A 7-Day Winning Streak

Stock Market India: Sensex falls nearly 300 points

Indian equity benchmarks fell on Tuesday, driven by jittery Chinese markets after Xi Jinping's new leadership team stoked concerns that a more potent Party leadership will prioritise the state at the expense of the private sector.

While Indian bourses showed modest gains early on Tuesday, sparked by a Wall Street rally on hopes the Federal Reserve may be closer to the end of its aggressive rate hikes policy, lower Asian peers on Tuesday on weakness in Chinese shares, and the yuan, limited the appeal for domestic stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex index fell 287.70 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 59,543.96, and the broader Nifty-50 index declined 74.40 points, or 0.42 per cent, to end at 17,656.35, stalling a seven-day winning streak, including the gains in Monday's one-hour Muhurat trading window.

On Monday, equity benchmarks posted significant gains, reaching one-month highs during the Muhurat trading hour to commemorate the start of the Hindu Samvat year 2079.

Indian stock markets were closed on Monday for regular trading and were open for an hour - called the Muhurat Trading session, and will be shut gain on Wednesday for Diwali celebrations.

Tuesday saw Asian stocks wallowing around the lows hit early in the pandemic, with the yuan falling to a nearly 15-year low as investors became alarmed by President Xi Jinping's expanding power.

Before an attempted recovery in battered Hong Kong tech companies, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific equities dropped to its lowest level since April 2020.

Even if the Hang Seng Tech index was up 3 per cent in the afternoon, investors found little solace in the fact that it had dropped over 10 per cent on Monday and nearly 50 per cent this year.

"A short-term technical rebound is the main factor for today's rise," Kenny Ng, a Strategist at China Everbright Securities in Hong Kong, told Reuters. "(The) cumulative decline of Hong Kong stocks is deep."

As investors analysed a steady stream of business news ahead of policy meetings by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, stocks in Europe pared gains.

Following Monday's strong Wall Street performance, futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 wavered between modest gains and losses, with mega-cap tech giants Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple set to report this week.

Although more than half of the S&P 500 businesses have already released their third-quarter earnings, investors are worried that the effects of a slowing economy won't be felt for some time.

"What we've seen throughout the year is that equity risk premia have really compressed," Christian Mueller-Glissmann, Managing Director for Portfolio Strategy at Goldman Sachs, said on Bloomberg TV.

"That makes you more vulnerable if you disappoint on growth, cash flows, et cetera. For now, that hasn't happened really, but all the lead indicators are pointing to risks in this direction."