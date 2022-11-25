Sensex Falls A Modest 45 Points, A Day After Closing At A Record High Of 62,272.68

Stock Market India: Sensex, Nifty start in the red

Indian equity benchmarks started Friday on a poor note, falling a touch after closing at a new record high in the previous session even as investors were looking to end the week on a high, with other Asian stocks on track to post their fourth consecutive weekly gain.

The BSE Sensex index fell 44.47 points to 62,247.95 in early trade, after closing at a new record high of 62,272.68 on Thursday.

The broader NSE Nifty too edged 0.09 per cent lower to 18,467, a day after closing at an all-time high of 18,484.10.

Asia-Pacific stock markets were uneven, with Australia's benchmark posting a 0.35 per cent gain but confidence in other parts of the region being negatively impacted by a tech-driven selloff in Hong Kong shares.

"Having seen the way the market has reacted - equities rally, bond yields fall and the dollar weakens - if I was the Fed, I'd be thinking I had better go and say something really hawkish now, because otherwise the last 75 basis points of tightening I've done are basically pointless, and the next 50 are just going to be swallowed up by the market going, 'Don't worry about it, the pivot is coming'," Rob Carnell, Regional Head of Research for Asia-Pacific at ING, told Reuters.

"You want your rate hikes to mean something, so I think once everyone has digested their turkey and gotten back to work - probably early next week - we're going to hear some pretty hawkish stuff coming out of the Fed."

While some stock markets in Asia were supported by predictions of a slower pace of US monetary tightening starting as soon as next month, Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunged after record COVID-19 infections in China cast doubt on the future.

China announced record-high COVID infection rates on Thursday, and cities across the country implemented localised lockdowns, mass testing, and other restrictions. This crushed recent expectations that the world's second-largest economy would abandon stringent zero-COVID policy and accept the disease.

"Investors are right to be worried," added ING's Mr Carnell. "They still in China don't have the adequate health network that they would be able to deal with a full-on outbreak with lots of people getting sick."

Still, the outlook for Chinese markets is improving, despite the current flareup in virus cases, said Jun Bei Liu, a Portfolio Manager at Tribeca Investment Partners, according to Bloomberg.

“In the next 12 months things will get better. We have seen this playbook before across other economies,” she said on Bloomberg Television. “We'll begin to see outperformance very soon in the next few quarters.”