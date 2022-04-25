Sensex Falls Over 470 Points And Nifty Down Near 17,000 As Growth Concerns Weigh

Indian equity indices opened in the red tracking a broader sell-off in risk assets

Indian equity indices opened in the red on Monday, tracking a sell-off in Asian equities driven by economic slowdown fears from the anticipated aggressive monetary policy tightening from major central banks, led by the US Federal Reserve.

The BSE Sensex index fell over 470 points to 56,711 and the Nifty 50 index was down at 17,007, extending their losses from last week.

Last week, eight of the top-10 most valued firms based on market capitalisation lost ₹ 2,21,555.61 crore from their valuation, lining up with the weak trend in the broader market, with Infosys and HDFC Bank suffering the biggest hit.

On Monday, stocks fell across the board, with 49 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index trading lower.

ICICI Bank was the only gainer, rising 1.5 per cent after it reported a near 60 per cent jump in net profits to 7,018.71 crore in the January-March quarter from a year ago.

Future Group companies slid — Future Retail was down 5 per cent, Future Consumer crashed 19.4 per cent, while Future Enterprises declined 9.5 per cent, on increasing concerns that the group faces bankruptcy risk.

Reliance on Saturday canceled its Rs 24,713-crore deal after Future group's secured creditors voted against it.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, runaway inflation worries and the expected response by global central banks, especially the Fed has weighed on investor sentiment.

With price stability is the primary mandate for global central banks, expectations for aggressive rate hikes and the resultant slowdown in economic growth has rattled investors.

Also during the global policy tightening phase, investors prefer to shelter in assets considered safe.

Crude oil fell nearly $3 to to below $104 per barrel on demand worries driven by the restrictions in China and economic growth concerns.

Those global cues combined with weaker-than-expected quarterly corporate earnings have not helped Indian stocks.

Indeed, fears of aggressive Fed rate hikes has dented risk sentiment, with foreign investors pulling out nearly ₹ 12,300 crore from Indian equities so far this month.