Sensex Falls 388 Points, Nifty Settles Below 17,500; IT, Metal Stocks Drag

Sensex and Nifty extended their fall to the second straight session today.

The Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday extended their fall to the second straight session, dragged by metal and information technology (IT) stocks as market participants awaited the retail inflation data for last month.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 388 points or 0.66 per cent to close at 58,576, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 145 points or 0.82 per cent lower to settle at 17,530.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a weak note as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 1.92 per cent and small-cap shed 1.58 per cent.

Investors also turned cautious with the onset of the earnings season. IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) started the Q4 earnings season on Monday, posting a higher profit due to large deal signings.

"Nifty has broken trend support of 17,600. High probability of sideways to the corrective movement in the near term. A breach of 17,420 can further infuse selling pressure in the short term. Immediate resistance is placed at 17,600 – if crossed, can invite some short-covering," said Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

12 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- ended in the red. Nifty Metal and Nifty IT underperformed the index by falling as much as 2.74 per cent and 1.48 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Hindalco was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 5.77 per cent to Rs 543.10. Coal India, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors and Tata Steel were also among the laggards.

Although, the overall market breadth stood negative as 1,174 shares advanced while 2,247 declined on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, L&T and Bajaj Finserv were among the top losers.

In contrast, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, PowerGrid, Maruti, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, M&M and HDFC settled in the green.