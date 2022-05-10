Sensex Falls 106 Points In Volatile Trade, Nifty Settles Below 16,250

Sensex and Nifty extended their fall for the third straight session today.

Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday extended their fall for the third straight session in a volatile trade. The domestic indices swung between gains and losses throughout the day before settling in the red.

Investors remained on edge across markets amid aggressive interest rate hikes from central banks and economic slowdown worries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 106 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 54,365, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 62 points or 0.38 per cent down to settle at 16,240.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished weak as Nifty Midcap 100 slumped 1.87 per cent and small-cap dived 2.24 per cent.

10 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- settled in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty Metal, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Oil & Gas underperformed the index by falling as much as 5.20 per cent, 2.24 per cent and 2.29 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Coal India was the top loser as the stock cracked 7.54 per cent to Rs 169.25. Tata Steel, ONGC, JSW Steel and Hindalco were also among the losers.

The overall market breadth stood negative as 881 shares advanced while 2,473 declined on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Wipro and Infosys were among the top laggards.

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, HDFC twins (HDFC Bank and HDFC), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, ICICI Bank and Dr Reddy's finished in the green.