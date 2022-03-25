Sensex Extends Fall, Slips 233 Points; Nifty Barely Holds 17,150

Sensex and Nifty extended their fall to the third straight session today.

The Indian equity benchmark indices finished the week on a lower note today, dragged by consumer durables and information technology stocks. The domestic indices extended their fall to the third straight session on Friday as investors weighed fluctuations in crude oil rates and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has entered its second month.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 233 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 57,362, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 70 points or 0.40 per cent lower to settle at 17,153.

However, mid- and small-cap shares finished on a weak note as Nifty Midcap 100 index edged 0.12 per cent lower and small-cap shed rose 0.49 per cent.

10 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- ended in the red. Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty IT underperformed the index by falling as much as 1.96 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Titan was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 3.38 per cent to Rs 2,530.

Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Indian Oil Corp and Eicher Motors were also among the laggards.

The overall market breadth stood negative as 1,348 shares advanced while 2,053 declined on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, Titan, TechM, Maruti, Nestle India, L&T and TCS were among the top losers.

Also, shares of One 97 Communication -- Paytm's parent company -- fell as much as 5.11 per cent to Rs 545.

In contrast, SBI, Dr Reddy's, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank settled in the green.