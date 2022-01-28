Sensex Climbs Over 550 Points, Nifty Trades Above 17,250; NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC Among Top Gainers

The overall market breadth was strong as 2,052 shares were advancing while 556 were declining on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Friday traded higher in opening deals led by buying in all sectors amid positive global cues. Asian stocks recovered some of their steep losses from the previous session after U.S. markets limited further declines from hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve comments. U.S. stock futures rose in Asia after Apple reported record sales in the holiday quarter, beating estimates.

Back home, as of 9:22 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 579 points or 1.01 per cent to 57,856; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 153 points or 0.89 per cent higher to 17,263.

Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 1.43 per cent and small-cap shares were trading 1.78 per cent higher.

On the stock-specific front, NTPC was the top Nifty gainer as the stock surged 3.22 per cent to Rs 139.35. Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), ONGC, Tata Consumer Products and Tata Steel were also among the gainers. In contrast, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank) were among the losers.

On the 30-share BSE platform, NTPC, M&M, Wipro, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Titan attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 3.82 per cent.

On Thursday, Sensex had dropped 581 points or 1 per cent to close at 57,277, while the broader NSE Nifty had settled 168 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 17,110.