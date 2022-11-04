Sensex And Nifty Rise To Remain On Track For The Third Week Of Gains

Stock Market India: Sensex rises over 100 points

Indian equity benchmarks rose on Friday, recovering from their losses in the previous two sessions, driven by the strength in Asian markets as investors eye clues on company health and US jobs data later in the day for signals on future rate hikes.

The BSE Sensex index rose 145.21 points to 60,981.66, and the broader NSE Nifty index gained 0.23 per cent to 18,095.

Both benchmark indices have each risen by 1.5 per cent so far this week, and if Friday's early trading trend continues, they will record a third consecutive week of gains.

Despite the overnight decline in US stocks, Asian markets were generally higher, recovering from the slide in previous sessions.